Might the Chevy Equinox go electric? Patent application image suggests so

SAIC/CNIPA

General Motors has its foot on the throttle for its electric vehicle plans, so expect to see a ton of EV news from the US automaker this decade. However, GM's Chinese manufacturing partner, SAIC, filed an interesting patent application back on July 13 that appears to show a new electric SUV. Rather than something totally new, this SUV looks a whole lot like today's Chevrolet Equinox.

The images attached to the patent application pull big time from the Equinox as we know it today with a near identical greenhouse and similar rear end, despite a light bar-style taillight treatment. The front fascia shows off the biggest departure with a pseudo grille more akin to the Chevy Bolt EUV.

Motor Trend, which discovered the patent application last week, noted a similar-looking vehicle appeared behind GM CEO Mary Barra during a video call with investors last year. It doesn't look spot on, but the wheels and front fascia look similar.

It's entirely possible GM moves the Equinox to its EV platform, or creates an EV version to compliment the gasoline-powered variant. The automaker has 30 EVs coming through 2025 between launches in North America and China, after all. But, noting SAIC is the one that filed this patent, this could be an EV exclusive to China. Or perhaps it would suit the US, too. Anything possible as automakers retool for an electrified future, and GM did not immediately return a request for comment on the patent application.