Chevy eCOPO Camaro electric drag racer never found a new home at auction

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Millions of dollars' worth of collector cars crossed the auction block at Russo and Steele's Monterey Car Week auction, but the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro was not part of the bounty.

According to a report from Muscle Cars & Trucks on Tuesday, the all-electric Camaro drag racer failed to sell at auction. Previously, Russo and Steele imagined it would sell for anywhere between $425,000 and $525,000. Chevrolet confirmed with the website that GM was not involved in the sale. It's understood Chevy didn't own the eCOPO Camaro, since it was built in partnership with Hancock and Lane Racing. The consigner remains unknown and Russo and Steele did not immediately return a request for comment.

Where the eCOPO Camaro is now, we also don't know. Nor do we know if the electric drag racer has any future plans. The concept car, which actually has a VIN, believe it or not, rolled out at the 2018 SEMA show with over 700 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. Chevy's goal was to run quarter-mile times in the 9-second range, which it achieved. If things didn't go the car's way on a particular run, a poor time was somewhere in the 10-second range. Yeah, that's a really poor time, if you catch the sarcasm.

All of the power flows through a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and through a solid rear axle. Tucked away in various parts of the car are the four batteries supplying the two electric motors with power. Chevy worked to hide them in the car's rear seats, over the rear axle and one more hiding in the spare tire area.

The fact the eCOPO Camaro didn't sell at auction is somewhat surprising. Regardless of your feelings about electric powertrains, the drag racer is a serious performance machine. If anything, it could be a wonderful collection piece as Chevy's parent automaker, General Motors, chases an all-electric future.