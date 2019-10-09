Chevy isn't ready to share 2020 Corvette Stingray's Nurburgring lap time

Chevrolet

The Nurburgring Nordschleife: where automakers put their money where their mouths are to see how well their performance cars handle one of the world's most challenging racetracks. Obviously, with all the hype around the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, we're all eager to know what kind of lap time the mid-engined sports car can muster.

Good news: Chevy already has an official lap time for the sports car. Bad news: We have zero idea when we'll learn about it. Motor Authority reported on Wednesday that Lead Corvette Development Engineer Mike Petrucci confirmed the sports car made a dash around the 'Ring earlier this year. When asked for more information, Petrucci added Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin piloted the 2020 Corvette Stingray, but he declined to offer more specifics -- including the figure we all want to know.

A Chevrolet representative told Roadshow he has no additional comment and does not know the lap time.

The Nurburgring run took place this past July ahead of the 2020 Corvette's reveal, Petrucci told the website, and apparently, the team was quite happy with the final result. According to the engineer, the mid-engined sports car not only met planned goals for a lap time, but performed above and beyond them.

For some reference, the C7-generation Corvette's top-performing variant, the Corvette ZR1, laid down a 7:04 time at the German racetrack. It seems highly unlikely the base C8-generation Corvette would approach such a time with just 495 horsepower in Z51 spec. However, whatever the lap time, it will become a new benchmark for this generation sports car's performance. Future variants will only be more powerful, perhaps lighter and even more aerodynamic.