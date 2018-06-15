This Corvette is a full-sized, radio-controlled car

When you think of radio-controlled cars, you don't think of full-sized vehicles modified to run with a radio controller, but that's exactly what one person created.

Bjorn Harms of the Netherlands took a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette -- his daily driver, actually -- and modified it to become a radio-controlled car after receiving inspiration from Back to the Future. Spending about $4,000, Harms built the system from scratch over the course of about a year and a half.

Designing the controller for the car's systems took a year by itself, followed by prototyping and extensive testing to ensure its safety. If the controller loses contact with the car, it's programmed to come to a stop.

Sure, it's little more than a fun side project that lets Harms whip some donuts in an empty parking lot while standing nowhere near the car, but it's still an impressive feat of engineering, considering it's built to allow Harms to still use it as a regular Corvette. And you thought Cadillac's Super Cruise was impressive.