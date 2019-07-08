You can watch the C8 Corvette get unveiled at the same time as the press

Enlarge Image Jennifer Altman/Chevrolet

People really, really care about the Chevrolet Corvette. Not just the new one because it's got a midmounted engine and all that, but throughout history. It's not called America's sports car for nothing, after all.

That's why we were pretty psyched when Chevrolet announced its plan on Monday to livestream the entire unveiling event online, so you don't have to be at the event in California to see it. The Corvette is a car of the people, and it should be the people that get to see it right alongside us too-fancy-for-our-britches automotive journalists. Right? Right.

"There is a large contingent of Corvette fans across the world waiting for the reveal of the Next Generation," Barry Engle, executive VP and president for GM in the Americas, said in a statement. "We're happy to give these fans, and all sports car enthusiasts, a way to see and learn about the vehicle at the same time as those participating live in California."

The livestream, scheduled for July 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT, will be shared on a special GM media website (no login required) and throughout Chevrolet's various social media outlets. While the actual unveiling event isn't for the public to attend, GM is planning on taking its new technological terror on a tour of Chevy dealers across the US.

Specific dates and locations for the tour are expected to be announced the day after the car's official debut.

Now playing: Watch this: Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette