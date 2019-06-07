Chevy C7 Corvette order books close this month

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The big news in the Corvette world is the eighth-generation, midengine model, which will finally be revealed on July 18. That means Chevrolet is slowly winding down production of the current, C7-generation Corvette. And according to a report from CorvetteBlogger this week, interested buyers only have until June 23 to order their perfect C7.

CorvetteBlogger says the deadline has already passed for anyone looking to custom order a 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1. Corvette Convertibles need to be ordered ASAP, as General Motors will close those books on Monday, June 10.

Of course, the important thing to remember is that these are just for new Corvette orders. Dealers will still have inventory long after the order books close, and GM hasn't officially confirmed the end-of-production date for the C7 Corvette.

GM recently announced it will add a second shift at the Corvette's Bowling Green, Kentucky assembly plant. The new shift will result in more than 400 hourly jobs.

We still don't know too much about the new, midengine Corvette, only that its prime time is nearly here. In the meantime, you can follow along on GM's dedicated C8 Corvette site to see what's coming, and read our recent reviews of the 2019 Corvette Convertible and Grand Sport to remember the greatness of the C7 range.