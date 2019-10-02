Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison in for a production increase

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

If you crave an off-road-focused pickup truck and don't feel like driving a Ford Raptor or a Jeep Gladiator, there's a third option with your name on it.

Shielded by boron-steel skid plates, rolling on gnarly 31-inch tires and bolstered by locking differentials front and rear, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison fits the bill perfectly. The only problem is this limited-production rig was essentially sold out. If you wanted one, you were pretty much out of luck.

But it's your lucky day because Muscle Cars & Trucks reported this past Saturday that production will be increasing for 2020. A mere 2,000 were allocated for this model year, and not surprisingly, given this rig's over-the-top nature and outright capability, they were snapped up almost immediately. According to Matt Feldermann, marketing manager at American Expedition Vehicles, "They are going to increase production. We're not sure what the exact number is… but maybe 2,500." That modest bump in output should make this hard-to-get pickup just a little bit less exclusive.

Chevy didn't immediately return a request for comment about the production increase.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison is the result of collaboration between GM and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV); the former is a giant in the global automotive industry, the latter a small manufacturer of parts and accessories as well as special upgrade kits for a variety of off-road vehicles.

GM still builds the Bison, assembling this truck and its corporate twin, the GMC Canyon, in its manufacturing plant in Wentzville, Missouri. AEV's role is that of a supplier, providing components and assemblies to GM.

The 2020 ZR2 Bison is expected to be largely unchanged from the preceding model year, though AEV could push the envelope even further by adding larger fender flares to accommodate even bigger off-road tires, possibly up to 35 inches in diameter.

As it stands, Bison is already the most-capable off-road midsize truck ever offered by GM. Fitted with copious underbody armor plating, steel bumpers at both ends, Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers from Multimatic, durable cast-iron control arms and more, it's ready for nearly anything.

As before, in 2020 you can expect the Bison package to add $5,750 to the already steep price of a Colorado ZR2, bringing the base MSRP to right around $50,000.