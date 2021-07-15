Chevy Colorado Trail Boss returns as a dealer-made special

Chevrolet

Did you miss the Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss? If you did, there's good news in store. On Wednesday, Chevy revealed details on the reborn 2022 Colorado Trail Boss, but this time, it comes by way of some dealer-installed gear. Previously, the Trail Boss was a truck that arrived straight from the factory.

So, those who want a Colorado Trail Boss this time around will need to add the package to the LT and Z71 models, and from there, your dealership of choice will install the goods. They include a 1-inch lift kit, front and mid-vehicle skid plates, red tow hooks and a front air dam delete. To jazz things up, the truck also gets ZR2-style wheels, and all badging comes finished in black.

It's a very light package overall, but the final result does look quite good. If you need more off-road goods from a midsize Chevy pickup in your life, you'll have to order a Colorado ZR2 instead. The 2022 Colorado is also a carryover from last year, so aside from the reborn Trail Boss, nothing else changes. A 2.5-liter inline-four engine remains standard, with the option to swap in a 3.6-liter V6 or 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine.

The Trail Boss package will be available later this summer, and hopefully, we'll hear news of some substantial updates to the Colorado for 2023 soon.