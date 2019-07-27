Mid-engine Corvette, new Toyotas, prototype tests and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. While Chevy's new mid-engine Corvette technically debuted last week, we've had plenty of followup information to report, and it's proved to be one of the hottest items from the past seven days. Toyota's new Tacoma and 4Runner kicked off a week of hot reviews, and we drove a pair of prototypes previewing some soon-to-be-revealed new cars.
Here's a look at our most important stories from July 21 to 27, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Toyota Tacoma
OK, so maybe the Toyota Tacoma isn't the freshest truck on the block. We still love it for its rugged capability and handsome good looks. For 2020, Toyota gives the Tacoma a big infotainment and driver assistance tech upgrade, and we test the truck's off-road prowess on the trails of Colorado and Utah. We even take the updated 2020 Toyota 4Runner SUV for a spin, as well.
2020 Toyota Tacoma first drive review.
2019 Honda CR-V
Honda's new CR-V is a couple years old, but it's still a top contender in the compact SUV class. It offers solid driving dynamics, great infotainment tech, and a usable and refined interior.
2019 Honda CR-V in-depth review.
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
BMW's new 2 Series sedan -- or Gran Coupe, in the company's parlance -- will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Ahead of that premiere, we take a spin in a colorful, camouflaged prototype in Germany to see if the 2GC's front-wheel-drive platform hinders its performance. Spoiler alert: it doesn't.
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe prototype first-drive review.
Top news
- Little red Corvette: Chevy's new, mid-engine C8 Corvette is finally, finally here.
- It's a bargain, too: Even more amazing than the new Corvette's performance is the fact that it'll start around $60,000 when it goes on sale later this year.
- Solar Sonata: Hyundai's swoopy new sedan gets a hybrid version complete with solar panels on its roof.
- Electric 'Slade: New reports suggest Cadillac's next Escalade SUV could be offered with a electric powertrain.
- Super-efficient Silverado: Chevy confirms its diesel-powered Silverado 1500 is the most fuel-efficient fullsize pickup in the US.
- Lotus flowers: Say hello to the 2020 Evora GT, the company's latest US offering.
- Kia wants a truck: A report out of Australia suggests Korean automaker Kia might launch a small pickup in 2022 or 2023.
Top videos
2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport in the desert
Volkswagen will introduce a five-passenger version of its Atlas SUV next year. Ahead of that, we tag along while VW engineers complete hot-weather testing of the new SUV in California's Death Valley.
Click here to read the full story.
Astronaut Scott Kelly talks Corvettes
Is there really any comparison to launching a car and launching a rocket? Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly says yes, and he sat down with editor-in-chief Tim Stevens to explain.
Click here to read the full story.
2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
The Audi RS5 Sportback is an amazing car. In fact, its only flaw might be that it doesn't have any. Is this four-door sports car too good for its own good? Associate editor Andrew Krok explains.
Click here to read the full story.
