Chevy Bolt EV owners: Park away from other cars due to fire risk

Chevrolet already handed out instructions to minimize fire risks with recalled Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models, but here's another one: Park at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. Oh, and another: Don't leave your Bolt EV unattended while using a charging station.

A GM spokesperson said in a statement detailing the new recommendations, "In an effort to reduce potential damage to structures and nearby vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire, we recommend parking on the top floor or on an open-air deck and park 50 feet or more away from another vehicle."

If you're not following along, the new recommendations are on top of previous asks of owners that include not charging overnight, capping charging to 90% of the battery's capacity and parking outside and away from structures. The automaker also previously expanded the Bolt EV recall to even the refreshed model and the Bolt EUV. In total, GM will replace the battery packs in 140,000 cars, which will likely cost over $1 billion when all is said and done.

In the meantime, all Bolt EV and EUV models at dealerships remain under a stop-sale order. GM will not resume sales until it's certain the recall remedy fixes the fire risks for good. GM confirmed with Roadshow that production of the EVs at the automaker's plant in Orion Township, Michigan, will remain offline through the week of Oct. 11 "to continue to work with our supplier to update manufacturing processes."

"We will continue to evaluate additional production schedule adjustments," the statement added.