Chevrolet takes new special-edition models to Redline

Back at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet rolled out the Redline styling package in concept form. Reception at the time was good enough to make Chevy decide to bring the Redline special-edition package to production, and it will debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

The new special-edition model marks the return of the Redline name to the GM portfolio that previously was seen on high-performance versions of Saturn vehicles like the Sky roadster and Vue crossover.

By the end of 2017, Redline will be available on nine vehicles in the Chevrolet lineup featuring black wheels with red hash marks, black nameplates outlined in red, black grilles and Chevy bowtie logos. Depending on vehicle, other specific styling touches will be added to cater to the tastes of specific customers.

For the Camaro Redline, red hash marks above the wheels will be featured, which is a design element from Chevrolet's motorsports history. On trucks such as the Silverado and Colorado, Redline will add red tow hooks.

Other vehicles slated to get the Redline treatment include the Cruze sedan and hatchback, Malibu, Trax, Equinox and Traverse Premier.

The first model to hit showrooms will be the Silverado Redline, which is available for order at dealerships now.