Chevrolet Spark EV dies a quiet death to make way for Bolt EV

Now that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is ramping up for a nationwide release, it's time to send Chevy's previous electric car, the Spark EV, off to Electric Valhalla.

General Motors told The Detroit News that the final Spark EVs rolled off the assembly line last summer. The Bolt EV will take up the mantle, replacing the "compliance car" with something available in all 50 states.

The Spark EV was only available in a handful states, including California, Oregon and Missouri, although used models can be found scattered around the US. The 2014 version packed an electric motor rated at 130 horsepower and a whopping 400 pound-feet of torque, although the latter figure was dialed back for 2015.

Prior to the 2015 model year, the battery was a 21.3-kWh unit from A123 Systems, but the range was the same. GM moved to LG Chem for 2015, shrinking the battery capacity to 19 kWh but maintaining the same range. LG Chem supplies the batteries for both the Volt and Bolt EV, as well.

It's called a "compliance car" because it helped Chevrolet meet zero-emissions requirements in certain states. Those states require a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicle sales, and the Spark EV helped bolster that. Kia did the same thing with its Soul EV, which isn't available nationwide, either.

The Bolt EV goes on sale throughout 2017, with a release schedule that sees certain states receiving models ahead of others.