Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R race car can be yours for $259,000

If the wicked 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE still isn't hard-core enough for you, Chevrolet and its road racing partners at Pratt & Miller have just begun selling the Camaro GT4.R race car to the public.

How hard-core is the GT4.R? Under the hood is a dry-sump lubricated 6.2-liter V8 developed by Chevrolet Racing to make up to 480 horsepower. That gets bolted to a six-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox with Magaline pneumatic paddle shifters.

The 3,131-pound racer also features two-way adjustable Ohlin dampers, adjustable antiroll bars and Brembo Motorsport six-piston front calipers. Out back there are Brembo four-piston calipers taken directly from the Camaro ZL1 street car. The package rides on 18-inch Forgeline wheels.

Enlarge Image Richard Prince Photography

Aerodynamic alterations meet global GT4 race class specifications with a 21-way adjustable carbon fiber rear wing, front dive planes and front splitter. To further help save shave weight, the doors and front fascia are also constructed from carbon fiber.

Inside the cabin, it's all business with a motorsports steering wheel with adjustment controls for the Bosch Motorsports ECU to alter the car's antilock brake and traction control behavior. Sorry, there's no fancy infotainment or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability here.

Race teams in the Pirelli World Challenge Series and IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series have already collected wins and championships in the Camaro GT4.R. Blackdog Racing took home manufacturers, team and drivers titles in World Challenge competition with two race wins during the 2017 season, while Stevenson Motorsports also captured two race victories in IMSA.

Enlarge Image Richard Prince Photography

The ultimate track-going Camaro will cost you a cool $259,000, plus applicable taxes. That's not too crazy of an asking price to be able to show up at a professional race event and be competitive right off the trailer with race-prepared Ford Mustangs, Porsche Caymans, Aston Martin Vantages, BMW M3s and M4s and McLaren 570s.