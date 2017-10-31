The Chevrolet C7 Corvette is an amazing car -- it can be compliant on the streets and rip it up on a track. That's particularly true for vehicles with the adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which receives new calibrations courtesy of Chevrolet Performance that promise to deliver better ride quality and on-the-limit performance.

Chevy's in-house tuning division just announced the new suspension programming at the SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas. For Stringray models with the Z51 package built from 2014 to 2016, new Tour and Sport calibrations are available, while non-Z51 2016 Stingrays get new tuning for Tour, Sport and Track modes.

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Fresh Tour, Sport and Track mode calibrations are also available for Z06 models with and without the Z07 performance package. The new programming allowed Chevy to shave a second off a 2016 Z06's lap time around the General Motors' 2.9-mile Milford Road Course in Michigan.

Strangely, the Grand Sport is missing from the Magnetic Ride Control tuning enhancement list, but Chevrolet says additional applications are in the works and will be announced at a later date.

The new calibrations are available through Chevrolet dealers for $350. No hardware changes are necessary and the factory warranty remains intact.