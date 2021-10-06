Cheaper electric Chevy SUV coming with price around $30,000

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

General Motors unleashed a whole lot of news today surrounding its Ultra Cruise hands-free driving aid, which one-ups Super Cruise's abilities, and the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV. But, it also slid in a little bit more: There's a cheaper electric Chevy SUV on the way.

In a separate announcement discussing the automaker's path to double revenues by 2030, all while investing in electric cars, GM named a "a Chevrolet crossover priced around $30,000" as one of many vehicles on the way. Others include a host of electric Buick SUVs and additional electric Chevy and GMC pickups. Each of them will use the automaker's Ultium battery platform, which promises to help usher in cheaper EVs. Don't be fooled, though. Ultium will also underpin vehicles like the pricey (and capable) GMC Hummer EV, the posh Cadillac Lyriq and upcoming Celestiq sedan.

With that said, this cheaper electric Chevy SUV could, ultimately, be a replacement for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. The two vehicles today ride on an older platform and aren't guaranteed a transition into the world of Ultium. Instead, GM could start fresh.

The automaker plans to introduce 30 new EVs around the world, so we have a long way to go with GM's electric plans. Stick around because it sounds like quite the ride to come.