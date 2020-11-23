Cheap holiday gifts for car care: Wax, vacuums and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It's hard to believe, but the holidays are here, and that means it's time to start racking your brain on what to gift the special people in your life. Well, if you're here, you know we like cars -- a lot. We also like keeping our cars as clean as possible and practicing the best car care habits.

Maybe you know someone just like us, or maybe you want to treat yourself. We don't judge. If either are the case, we compiled a list of affordable gifts all about car care. Everything from our favorite products to useful gear is listed right down below. All the picks cost under $50, and most are far more affordable than that, even.

Mofeez This one is for the person who needs to reset their basic supplies. Or maybe they starting to take interest in keeping their car clean. Mofeez sells a wonderful starter kit that includes a lot of great basics for the interior and exterior of the car. There's a sponge, towels, car duster, tire and wheel brushes all included for the price. Plus it all fits neatly back into the box when you're done. Organization of essentials is never a bad thing.

ThisWorx A bestseller on Amazon, the ThisWorx portable car vacuum doesn't have to live in your garage because it plugs into any 12-volt outlet in the car. It's perfect for spills that happen away from or at home just for that reason. For the price, it comes with plenty of attachments and has pretty good suction. Just be sure to have the car running while it's in use since it sucks up power while sucking up debris.

Adam's If you're looking for a gift to get the detailer in your life into a new part of detailing, a clay mitt is a great option. The better-known steps of car care, washing and waxing, are prevalent. Claying is not. A clay mitt drags surface contaminates out of the paint and really helps paint shine. Actual clay bars are available, too, but nothing beats a clay mitt. It makes it so much easier, and Adam's mitt is a great product.

Chemical Guys This product is familiar if you've looked at our best waxes piece. Chemical Guys' Butter Wet Wax is truly a great wax and makes a wonderful gift for anyone in need of a fresh supply of chemicals. It applies incredibly well and buffs off just as easily. Plus, the results speak for themselves. Whether it's someone who's never waxed a car before, or someone experienced, Butter Wet Wax is the bomb.

SPTA Detailers need to re-gear after a period of time. You can only clean buffing and polishing pads so many times before it's time for new ones. If you're looking for what will be a very appreciated gift, this five-piece set of pads from SPTA are highly rated, and getting five pads for this price is a really great deal. The pads range from heavy cutting to finishing, so there's everything here to keep buffers humming for a while longer. Do note these are 6-inch pads. Double-check the recipient's buffer size before pulling the trigger.

Invisible Glass We know, glass cleaner seems like a lame gift. But, for anyone who's spent time cleaning cars, you know getting windows streak-free is a tough go. We love Invisible Glass for how darn well it works all the time. This is a three-pack, so there will be plenty of easy cleaning to come for the lucky person.

Viking A simple device can make a big difference. This is a grit guard, or in other words, a shapely piece of plastic meant to sit at the bottom of a car wash bucket to keep a sponge away from any dirt and debris that sinks to the bottom. No one wants to pick up grit and start rubbing it into the exterior of a car. It's very affordable and anyone who washes their car by hand often will appreciate one.

SimpleHouseware There can never be enough microfiber clothes in one's car care arsenal. Not only can you use a bundle for basic spills or other dirty work in the garage, but they are the cloth to use when it comes to wiping off exterior car wax and other products. Another portion can be used for interior car cleaning. Nabbing 50 of them at this price is a great deal.

Rain-X If you haven't used Rain-X by now, you are missing out. We try to apply the product to every long-term car that makes its way into the Roadshow garage because it makes such a difference when driving in the rain. And for those that have trouble seeing at night while it rains, this also helps cure some of the blurry scenes that pouring rain on a windshield creates. It's great stuff and makes a wonderful gift for a car guru.

Ordora For that that really like to keep their interiors clean, it's tough when you have pets. Hair makes its way from the house into the car very easily. Ordora is the latest tool capturing the hearts and minds of those looking to rid areas of dog and cat hair and enjoys 4.5 stars on Amazon. It requires no power and doesn't use tape, which makes it even better.

Cheap holiday gifts for car care details Category Product Price Car care accessories Mofeez Car Cleaning Tools $24 Vacuum ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum $35 Exterior car care Adam's Clay Mitt $27 Car wax Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax $18 Exterior car care SPTA Buffer/Polisher Pads $18 Interior car care Invisible Glass $16 Car care accessories Viking Grit Guard $8 Interior/exterior car care SimpleHouseware microfiber towels $20 Exterior car care Rain-X Windshield Treatment $10 Interior car care Ordora Pet Hair Remover $25

Have a wonderful holiday with these Roadshow-approved gifts

We did our best to find gifts for every budget that anyone who cares an ounce about car care will appreciate. Hopefully, it brings a little cheer to the detailer or car enthusiast in your life.