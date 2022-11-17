Charge E-Bikes Are $500 Off With This Black Friday Sale

Electric bikes are becoming more and more popular as people look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. E-bikes are perfect for commuting to work or school without breaking a sweat, but they tend to be expensive. If you've been considering investing in a rideable, Charge is offering when you use promo code CHARGE500-12 at checkout, making it possible for you to get an electric bike without spending a fortune. This deal lasts through the end of the year (Dec. 31), so whether you want to snag one for yourself or give an e-bike to a loved one this holiday season, you have some time to cash in on the savings.

There are different available to suit a variety of needs. For example, is a rugged electric off-road bike that is great for bike trails and other adventure riding. It has front suspension and a mid-drive motor to handle rougher terrain than other models. But for commuters, electric hybrid bike is a good option with a more relaxed riding position, along with thumb throttle, pedal assist and a hub drive motor. Prices start at $1,700, meaning with the coupon code applied you can get an e-bike from Charge for as low as $1,200.