The Furrion Prosthesis is the giant racing mech you've always wanted

It's no Mobile Suit Gundam, but Furrion's Prosthesis racing mech is one of the most ridiculously neat things we've seen at CES 2017.

It's the first mech in what its parent company hopes will become a racing series. It started life as an art project, as a machine that humans could use to walk around. But then the idea grew until it was positioned as a first-of-its-kind racing mech. And you have to admit, racing mechs sounds pretty great.

The Furrion Prosthesis is every 12-year-old's piloted-mech dream

The Prosthesis (apt name, that) works by amplifying the pilot's motions -- no joysticks here. It's a big ol' thing, measuing some 14 feet tall, 16 feet wide and weighing in at more than 7,000 pounds. Yet, it can run at speeds up to 21 mph, it can jump 10 feet in the air and its battery provides enough juice to run for two hours.

It's not done quite yet, though. The next step is for Furrion to finish its digital interface dashboard and the control frame. It should debut this spring, and testing will soon take place.

Furrion (pronounced fury-on, not furry-on) has its hands in all sorts of industries. It produces high-end RV finishes, home appliances, professional electronics and electrical components. And now, it has a robotics division. Not bad for a company that's only been around since 2005.

Then again, if you had the desire and the means to start a racing mech series, wouldn't you?