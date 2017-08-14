Autotrader

Now you can have your car smell like your best friend or fur baby. For National Dog Day on August 26 -- yes, that's a real thing and should be a federally recognized holiday -- you'll be able to claim a free "new dog smell" air freshener from Autotrader.

It might seem like a cheap gimmick to get readers to click on a site, but it's for a good cause. For every doge-smelling air freshener, Autotrader will donate to Adopt-A-Pet.com. You'll be able to claim your air freshener and contribute to the cause at this link starting on August 24.

The "new dog smell" air freshener is supposed to be a nostalgic smell that reminds you of the first day you brought your dog home -- which is to say it doesn't actually smell like dog. Instead, the freshener is described as lavender and oatmeal, which doesn't sound like a rough smell at all.

Earlier this year we saw other dog-focused marketing campaigns with the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs and the Rogue Dogue concepts, which had dog-focused features for your furry family member.