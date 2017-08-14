Celebrate National Dog Day with 'new dog smell' air fresheners

National Dog Day is August 26, and you can mark the occasion by helping a pup in need.

At least it won't smell like wet dog. 

Now you can have your car smell like your best friend or fur baby. For National Dog Day on August 26 -- yes, that's a real thing and should be a federally recognized holiday -- you'll be able to claim a free "new dog smell" air freshener from Autotrader.

It might seem like a cheap gimmick to get readers to click on a site, but it's for a good cause. For every doge-smelling air freshener, Autotrader will donate to Adopt-A-Pet.com. You'll be able to claim your air freshener and contribute to the cause at this link starting on August 24.

The "new dog smell" air freshener is supposed to be a nostalgic smell that reminds you of the first day you brought your dog home -- which is to say it doesn't actually smell like dog. Instead, the freshener is described as lavender and oatmeal, which doesn't sound like a rough smell at all. 

Earlier this year we saw other dog-focused marketing campaigns with the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs and the Rogue Dogue concepts, which had dog-focused features for your furry family member. 

