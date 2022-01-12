Carvana rival emerges from General Motors with launch of CarBravo

General Motors

General Motors is jumping into the used car business in a new way, and it wants to directly challenge the growth of online used car retailers like Carvana in the process. Meet CarBravo, which the automaker announced Tuesday. CarBravo will be the company's used vehicle shopping site and it will link up with GM's dealership network. It arrives as used cars become a popular alternative to new vehicles amid record-high prices.

The new operation will cover local used inventories and GM's national stock of used cars. While the site will naturally feature Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, CarBravo will also provide shoppers with non-GM brand options as well.

Each listing will include transparent pricing, vehicle history reports, a 360-degree view of the vehicle and a GM inspection. Each car will also receive "reconditioning" to ensure it meets GM's standards. A warranty is standard on any vehicle sold as well.

On the service side of things, shoppers can receive guaranteed offers for their vehicles, including the ability to simply sell their car to CarBravo, and take advantage of at-home test drives. Home deliveries are also possible, but will depend on participating dealerships in the area.

GM dealers are enrolling in the program now and CarBravo will open this spring.

