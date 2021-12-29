All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

Enlarge Image Toyota

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.

BMW i3

Enlarge Image BMW

When the i3 launched in 2013, it was one of the first mass-produced EVs to arrive from a luxury manufacturer. It looked like no other BMW we'd seen before, what with its high roof, short wheelbase and upright hatchback shape with rear-hinged back doors. Plus, the interior was extremely cool, with an open-concept design. The i3's range was about 120 miles or so, or 200 miles with the optional range extender gas engine. Thankfully, a lot of the lessons learned from the i3 will be found in the very cool iX crossover that'll hit BMW dealers next year.

BMW 2 Series Convertible

Enlarge Image BMW

With the arrival of the new BMW 2 Series coupe, the topless version is going away. That's a bummer; the little 2 Series convertible was a great way to enjoy a warm spring day. Here's hoping a new version is on the way.

BMW M2

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

With its 405-horsepower engine and optional six-speed manual transmission, the M2 is one of our favorite BMWs. Like the 2 Series convertible, the M2's departure comes due to the arrival of the new 2 Series coupe. The good news? There's a new M2 in the works. Expect to see it sometime in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge only made 2,000 of these bad boys, and they sold out almost immediately. It's easy to see why: Who wouldn't want a burly SUV with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 710 hp? We'll miss this beast.

Ford EcoSport

Enlarge Image Ford

Honestly, good riddance; we will not miss the tiny EcoSport. Its interior was cramped and full of cheap materials, and its fuel economy was shockingly bad. Not much else to say, really.

Ford F-150 Diesel

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Now that we have the F-150 hybrid with 570 pound-feet of torque, Ford is axing the 3.0-liter diesel engine option that offered 440 lb.-ft. of twist. The hybrid powerplant has more chutzpah for towing, and it has more horsepower to boot. However, freeway warriors might be disappointed as the diesel was more efficient on the highway, able to return 27 mpg compared to 24 mpg for the hybrid. Still, we don't think the diesel's discontinuation will in any way keep the F-150 from being America's best-selling vehicle again and again.

Honda Clarity

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Honda dropped the fully electric Clarity last year, but is now killing the plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell Clarity for 2022. "We are evolving our strategy with a focus on increased application of our two-motor hybrid system to core models in advance of the introduction of our first volume BEV models in 2024," Honda said in a statement. Hydrogen-powered Clarity FCEV models are still available in California, but not for long.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Enlarge Image Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Now that we have the excellent Ioniq 5, it makes sense that Hyundai is discontinuing the Ioniq EV. For those that find the Ioniq 5's sci-fi looks to be a bit much, the numberless Ioniq will survive as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. It's likely the Ioniq EV won't be missed, though, since it was only sold in 13 states and had a relatively low range of 170 miles.

Hyundai Veloster

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai's quirky hatchback has never really been a big seller, and despite many updates over the years, is finally heading to the great car crusher in the sky. There's a silver lining, though: Hyundai isn't killing the entire Veloster range, just the non-N variants. That's a good thing -- the Veloster N is one of our favorite compact sports cars. We're thrilled the N was spared.

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Enlarge Image Jeep

Much like the Dodge Durango Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was the SUV for families with a need for speed. The 6.4-liter V8 pushed out 475 hp, and this thing could scoot. Jeep even made a Hellcat version with even more power. A new Grand Cherokee is coming online for 2022 that won't get the SRT badge, which is a bit of a sad trombone.

Mazda CX-3

Enlarge Image Mazda

The CX-3 was Mazda's original subcompact SUV, but it doesn't really need to exist following the arrival of the better-looking, better-driving CX-30. The CX-3 had a small, underpowered engine and a cramped cabin, and competitors like the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona are much better overall.

Mazda6

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

OK, this one hurts. The Mazda6 was fun to drive and looked great, but nobody bought it. In 2020, Mazda sold 16,204 of these sedans while Toyota moved nearly 295,000 Camrys. The problem? While the Mazda6 was a great car, it suffered in terms of technology, interior space and fuel economy. It was easily 10 times more fun to drive than the Camry.

Mercedes-AMG A35

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Considering how many Mercedes-Benz models are out there, we won't blame you for forgetting about the AMG A35 sedan. We always liked this little guy, even if it was stiff as heck. Sure, the powertrain lives on in the CLA35 sedan, but we preferred the looks of the A-Class. The GLB35 crossover has the same turbo engine, too, which might be a better fit for new car shoppers. It is sporting the same drivetrain, but the swoopy looks just never spoke to me like the A-class. Pour one out for the little guy.

Mercedes-Benz V8s

Enlarge Image Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

We're lumping these together because this is really just a supply-chain issue, meaning it could absolutely be resolved sometime in 2022. We won't see the C63, GLC63, GLE63, GLS580 or GLS63 return for 2022. Even the AMG GT, Maybach GLS600 and G-Class SUV are affected. The only V8 models that survive? The S-Class. It's good to be king.

Nissan NV and NV200

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan entered the commercial vehicle market with its NV van lineup. The full-size NV was based on the last-generation Nissan Titan and simply couldn't keep up with the Ford Transits and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters of the world. The smaller NV200, which was also known as the Chevrolet City Express, rose to stardom as New York's Taxi of Tomorrow, but it never gained traction with general consumers.

Polestar 1

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Ah, Polestar 1, we hardly knew ye. This plug-in hybrid performance car came online in 2017 with 619 hp and 738 lb.-ft. of torque. However, Polestar wants to focus on fully electric vehicles, so the Polestar 1 must go. Bummer, as it looked great and handled well. Thankfully, the new Polestar 2 is a pretty great EV.

Rolls-Royce Dawn and Wraith

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Dawn and Wraith were based on the last-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost, which has since been completely overhauled. Rolls-Royce says new versions are likely on the way, and the Spectre EV isn't technically a replacement. For now, it's time for the sun to set on the Dawn and Wraith models.

Subaru WRX STI

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Subaru is giving us a new WRX for 2022, but the STI version isn't ready just yet. So while the current STI is discontinued, it's only temporary. Expect to see a new WRX with a big wing in the not-too-distant future.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Overlanders, grab your tissues. The Toyota Land Cruiser is no more -- at least in the United States. While the Land Cruiser is extremely capable off-road, it's also old as dirt, hasn't kept up with infotainment and driver-assistance technologies, and is crazy expensive, too. The good news is that the not-for-US Land Cruiser will make its way to our shores as the new Lexus LX 600.

Volkswagen Golf

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

This isn't a full-stoppage of the Volkswagen Golf; we'll still get the performance-oriented Golf GTI and Golf R models. However, the standard Golf is being discontinued in the US for 2022. We loved the seventh-generation Golf, which started right around $25,000 and was a viable alternative to the Honda Civic and Mazda3.

Volvo V60/V90 wagon

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Wagons are a dying breed, and there are two fewer longroofs in the US for 2022. Volvo is killing both the V60 and V90 -- though not entirely. The lifted Cross Country versions remain, which is good news indeed.