Cars and Coffee at the Petersen, Radwood get an online makeover amid coronavirus

Petersen Automotive Museum

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The novel coronavirus has created a lengthy list of cancellations, and the car industry, motorsports and car culture at large aren't immune.

While we can't say when motorsports will be back or when car production will be humming around the world once again, here's just a little bit of good news: The show will go on for Cars and Coffee at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The museum said on Wednesday it will turn its banner monthly event, which as run for eight years, into an online ordeal.

I know, it's not the same as prodding around beautiful cars in the sun and chatting with other owners, but the Petersen is keeping it very grassroots. Anyone from around the world can submit a 20- to 30-second video of their car and upload it to one of a few sites to store it. Then, the museum will grab the link from a form owners need to file and put as many cars as possible into a 90-minute digital Cars and Coffee event set to publish on YouTube on April 26.

"We didn't want to stop the tradition this month because of the pandemic, so we had to get creative to keep it going and also make it more inclusive than ever before," said Terry L. Karges, the museum's executive director. "We look forward to seeing the stories from enthusiasts all over the globe and sharing their passion in a way that unites us all in spirit even while we are standing apart."

The video will premiere live on YouTube and the museum will then open a poll for viewers to select the People's Choice Award. Museum staff will choose the Best in Show and Petersen Perfection award recipient. While it won't take place in person, winners will still receive their award via mail in the days to follow.

If you need something to do this weekend, the good guys and gals at Radwood also have plans to take their 1980s and 1990s-themed event to cyberspace. Radwood's official Twitter account said the next show will take place on Instagram on April 18. Anyone can submit a photo on Instagram with the proper tags to possibly win awards and prizes. Judges will pick the best of the best and open the finalists up to a popular vote this Sunday.