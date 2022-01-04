Carmakers must encourage walking and cycling in ads, new French law mandates

David Crespo/Getty Images

Wherever automakers plan to advertise their newest vehicles, they'll need to also nudge people in another direction. According to a new French law passed Tuesday, the country will mandate carmakers to encourage greener forms of transportation and mobility. The regulations begin this coming March.

The alternatives companies must present include walking, cycling and public transportation. Specifically, in France you'll see phrases such as "For short trips, choose to walk or cycle" or "Take public transit daily," CTV News reported. Any phrases used must be "easily identifiable and distinct" for viewers on any screen. Digital ads, television and cinema advertisements are all included in the new regulations. For radio advertisements, the encouragement must be a spoken part directly after the ad. Each will also include a hashtag that translates from French to "Move without pollution."

France is one of a number of European countries moving towards an all-out ban on the sale of new vehicles with an internal-combustion engine. Right now, the goal is to implement a ban by 2040. Last year, the European Union also proposed a similar ban across the bloc that aims to meet such a goal by 2035. The UK, meanwhile, aims to accomplish the measure by the end of this decade as numerous countries work to reduce emissions.