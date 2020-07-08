Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn may have paid over $860K for his escape

Getty Images

They say you can't put a price on freedom, but that may not be entirely true -- at least in former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's case. A recent court filing found that Ghosn wired a substantial sum of money to a company managed by one of the two individuals that helped him escape from Japan, according to a report published Tuesday by Reuters.

How much money? Well over three-quarters of a million dollars -- $862,500 to be exact -- and while we're not exactly sure how much of that went to buy the instrument case that he busted out in, that's still a sizable chunk of change.

The two men who helped Ghosn -- father and son Michael and Peter Taylor -- are currently being held in a correctional facility in Massachusetts while they await possible extradition to Japan on charges stemming from Ghosn's great escape.

Ghosn's flight from Japan to Beirut was a smart move, it would seem, because while Lebanon doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan, the United States does. The Taylors have requested bail, but so far have not received it because of a perceived flight risk.

So, while Michael Taylor's former career as a member of Army Special Forces may have helped him get Carlos out of Japan, it doesn't look like it's going to be enough to get him and his son out of the Ghosn Zone.