Pikes Peak organizers created a GoFundMe for Ducati racer Carlin Dunne

The death of four-time Pikes Peak winner Carlin Dunne at the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb came as a shock to everyone, and in the time since, the community of people who participated in and supported the event have come together to help raise money for Dunne's family via a GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign was started by the organizers of the Pikes Peak hill climb as a way to offset the costs of Dunne's memorial service, which is planned for August, and other expenses. The campaign has a goal of $100,932 -- the latter digits of which signify Dunne's expected finish time this year had he not crashed.

To help celebrate Dunne's memory, Ducati and the Pikes Peak organizers put together two videos that give insight both into the effect he had on his competition and his final day before his crash.

Carlin's passion for racing extended well beyond the mountains of Colorado. He raced -- and won -- the Baja 500, competed in the Baja 1000, participated in several films including Dust 2 Glory and On Any Sunday: The Next Chapter. He also raced at Bonneville and took part in the Super Hooligan race series.

