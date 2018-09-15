Superluxury Cars

Exciting new supercars, and we won an award

Welcome to the Carfection audio podcast. We're celebrating our win at the International Motor Film Awards -- we also talk about some supercars, but back to how great we are.

McLaren

The Carfection team are back after some well deserved time off and we're celebrating our win at the prestigious International Motor Film Awards. There's a lot of movement in Formula 1 and there's more than a few exciting new supercars on the horizon, including the McLaren 600LT.

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 9

