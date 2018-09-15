The Carfection team are back after some well deserved time off and we're celebrating our win at the prestigious International Motor Film Awards. There's a lot of movement in Formula 1 and there's more than a few exciting new supercars on the horizon, including the McLaren 600LT.
Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 9
Discuss: Exciting new supercars, and we won an award
