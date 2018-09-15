Superluxury Cars

Your Bugatti Chiron questions answered

Welcome to the Carfection audio podcast. This week, we answer your questions about the incredible Bugatti Chiron.

This week we're spending time with one of the most powerful and expensive cars on the planet, the Bugatti Chiron. A year on from its debut, we go in depth to see how truly phenomenal this car really is. 

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 8

