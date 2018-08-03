Roadshow

New Bugattis, fast Lamborghinis and the making of an Aston Martin shoot

Carfection: For the Love of Cars podcast: We admire the latest version of the Bugatti Chiron and discuss Lamborghini's latest record at the Nurburgring.

Bugatti

Drew and Henry are back in the studio to discuss everything that's been going on in the world of Carfection. 

We bring you news about a tonne of supercars, including the latest Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini's Nurburgring record. Plus there's some behind-the-scenes stories from an Aston Martin shoot in Austria and some borderline offensive discussion about birds. Sit back, relax and enjoy the latest episode of Carfection: For the Love of Cars. 

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 7

