Drew and Henry are back in the studio to discuss everything that's been going on in the world of Carfection.
We bring you news about a tonne of supercars, including the latest Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini's Nurburgring record. Plus there's some behind-the-scenes stories from an Aston Martin shoot in Austria and some borderline offensive discussion about birds. Sit back, relax and enjoy the latest episode of Carfection: For the Love of Cars.
Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 7
Discuss: New Bugattis, fast Lamborghinis and the making of an Aston Martin shoot
