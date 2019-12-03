Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast, Ep. 27 - Cybertrucks and Electric Stangs

Welcome to the Carfection audio podcast. This week we cover many exciting new SUVs that broke cover at the LA Auto Show.

This week Drew and Henry cover one of their least favourite topics, SUVs. Don't despair though, there are also two ultra exclusive supercars and the single best car money can buy up for debate so you won't want to miss this. 

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 27

