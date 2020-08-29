Car camouflage explained, Royal Enfield Himalayan and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

We did it, guys. We've nearly made it through another month of 2020. And through all this year's irregularities, one thing is stable: Saturday means it's time for a week in review.

This past week we took a dive into the wild world of car camouflage. One of our editors took an exclusive first ride on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. But there was so much more.

Sit back and come along as we go through the best that was from Aug. 23-29.

Top reviews

Yes, there's a decimal point in its power ratings, so you know it's not going to be the fastest bike, but the Himalayan left a big ol' smile on Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens' face. It's so good, it could serve all your motorcycle needs.

Click here to read our exclusive 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan review.

Who needs a Porsche 911? Not Reviews Editor Andrew Krok. After his time with the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, Krok decided this may be all the Porsche you'll ever need.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 review.

The 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec is out to show crossovers don't have to be vanilla. It's like rocky road, or a scoop with sprinkles. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin discovered the RDX is sharp and truly mixes things up in the typically conservative segment.

Click here to read our 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec review.

Top news

Top videos

Car camouflage explained

Car camouflage seems weird, but there's a good reason for it. Reviews Editor Craig Cole takes us on a lovely journey and explains how submarines actually helped shape the cladding.