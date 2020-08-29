Car camouflage explained, Royal Enfield Himalayan and more: Roadshow's week in review

We did it, guys. We've nearly made it through another month of 2020. And through all this year's irregularities, one thing is stable: Saturday means it's time for a week in review.
This past week we took a dive into the wild world of car camouflage. One of our editors took an exclusive first ride on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. But there was so much more.
Sit back and come along as we go through the best that was from Aug. 23-29.
Top reviews
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan brings big value to adventureSee all photos
Yes, there's a decimal point in its power ratings, so you know it's not going to be the fastest bike, but the Himalayan left a big ol' smile on Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens' face. It's so good, it could serve all your motorcycle needs.
Click here to read our exclusive 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan review.
2021 Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 is positively sublimeSee all photos
Who needs a Porsche 911? Not Reviews Editor Andrew Krok. After his time with the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, Krok decided this may be all the Porsche you'll ever need.
Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 review.
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec: Sharp handling, sharper styleSee all photos
The 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec is out to show crossovers don't have to be vanilla. It's like rocky road, or a scoop with sprinkles. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin discovered the RDX is sharp and truly mixes things up in the typically conservative segment.
Click here to read our 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec review.
2020 Lexus GS F: Love it, flaws and allSee all photos
Top news
- Tesla Model 3's new frunk: It's not exciting knowing the Model 3 sports a new front trunk area. It is exciting that it may be a precursor to a major upgrade, however.
- Porsche in the hot seat: The automaker's internal reviewing process may have stumbled upon a past emissions cheat for the 911 and Panamera's gasoline engines.
- The Bronco's wild backstory: Ford nearly brought the Bronco back at the turn of the milennium, but despite the project's derailment, those inside the automaker never gave up.
- The cost to Sasquatch: The Ford Bronco's options prices may have leaked, and it could a chunk of change to to 'squatch your new Bronco.
- A Model 3 hatch?: Yes, there could be a Model 3 hatchback in the pipeline. CEO Elon Musk said it's not unreasonable to assume a cheaper Tesla is in the pipeline.
- A new Kona cometh: Hyundai teased the new Kona crossover for the first time and it looks hot -- especially the new N Line model.
Mercedes' next SL prototype hits the roadSee all photos
Top videos
Car camouflage explained
Car camouflage seems weird, but there's a good reason for it. Reviews Editor Craig Cole takes us on a lovely journey and explains how submarines actually helped shape the cladding.
