Canada to ban the sale of internal combustion vehicles by 2035, report says

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Our friendly neighbor to the North, aka Canada, has announced its intention to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-powered passenger cars and light trucks by 2035, with the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a Reuters report Tuesday.

The plan, which the Trudeau administration proposed, would see Canada joining the state of California and countries like the United Kingdom (though the UK's plan is even more ambitious, giving itself five fewer years to meet its goal) in shifting toward electric vehicles.

"We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement.

Some Canadian provinces, notably Quebec and British Columbia, have already announced their plans to move away from fossil fuels.