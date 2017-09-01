Cadillac's semi-autonomous Super Cruise will be super-expensive

Cadillac's been touting its Super Cruise semi-autonomous highway system for a couple years now, and it's finally ready for production. But it doesn't come cheap.

When it arrives on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 this fall, Super Cruise will be a $5,000 option, Automotive News reports. It will be available on the CT6's Premium Luxury trim, which starts at $66,290, bringing the price up to a hefty $71,290. It will be standard on the Platinum trim, which starts at $85,290.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

In a vacuum, that may seem like a good bit of cash. But as AN points out, it's about the same price as a base Tesla Model S equipped with Autopilot, after EV tax incentives are figured into the equation.

Super Cruise is similar to Autopilot in that the CT6 will take control of steering, braking and acceleration while it's active. Both systems rely on the driver as a failsafe, but Cadillac takes an extra step in ensuring safety and proper functionality by including an infrared camera on the steering column that monitors the driver's face. If the driver falls asleep or stops paying attention for an extended period of time, the system will send alerts.

If the driver still fails to take control after the alerts have been issued through the speakers and the special light bar on the steering wheel, the vehicle will bring itself to a stop.

Super Cruise arrives as part of a mid-model-year adjustment, which Cadillac is calling "2018i."