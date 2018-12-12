Cadillac XT6 SUV coming to Detroit Auto Show

Cadillac

On the heels of launching its compact XT4 crossover earlier this year, Cadillac will show a new XT6 SUV at the Detroit Auto Show in January.

In an email to Roadshow on Wednesday, the automaker confirmed it will reveal "the latest addition to the Cadillac portfolio" as part of the Detroit Auto Show festivities. When asked if the vehicle in question is, in fact, the XT6, a Cadillac spokesperson said "I can't confirm anything just yet," though given the original email had XT6 in the subject line, well, it's got to be that.

As its name suggests, the XT6 will slot above the compact XT4 and midsize XT5 in Cadillac's lineup, but below the fullsize Escalade. Expect the XT6 to offer three rows of seats.

Cadillac has been decidedly late to cash in on the crossover craze, and the arrival of a vehicle like the XT6 is long overdue. That's especially true given the recent news that the XTS and CT6 full-size sedans will go out of production.

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show kicks off the week of Jan. 13, so stay tuned for Roadshow's full coverage.