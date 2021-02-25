Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs get a little boost from mild-hybrid powertrains in China

Enlarge Image Cadillac

The Cadillac XT5 and XT6 are in for a little bit of love from the powertrain department in China. The luxury division said on Thursday both luxury SUVs will soon come standard with a mild-hybrid powertrain. Prospects of the powertrains seem decent for the US, but Cadillac did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the matter.

Together, a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, a 48-volt motor, a small battery, a power management module and a hybrid control unit work together to let the engine rest more and allow electricity to take over more often. Like any mild-hybrid, the engine absolutely still does the majority of the work, but the 48-volt system handles some heavy lifting. Specifically, accelerating from a stop is the battery's job, according to Cadillac. And when picking up steam, the small motor and engine work in concert to power the XT5 and XT6.

With this electrification, the brand estimated fuel efficiency grows by 5% for the midsize XT5, and 6% for the full-size XT6.

Aside from the powertrain changes, Cadillac China said buyers will get a new gold exterior color option and the trim lineup will fall in line with what we see here in the US to better organize the models globally. Chinese Cadillac shoppers will find the new SUVs at dealers in the next few weeks, but we'll keep an eye on any changes for the models here in the US in the meantime.