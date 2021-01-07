Cadillac V-Series Blackwings to debut on Feb. 1 livestream

Cadillac's got some powerful sedans up its sleeve, and it's nearly time to show them to the world.

Cadillac announced on Thursday that the automaker will debut the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing on a livestream on Monday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available on Cadillac's website and its Twitter page.

If you can't wait that long, Cadillac is also offering up a preview of these two hi-po sedans two days earlier. The automaker said that it will tease the vehicles during the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which takes place on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The announcement came with the teaser video embedded above, which shows… well, not a whole lot. Then again, Cadillac hasn't been shy about its forthcoming performance four-doors. We saw them in camouflage last April, and since then, we've seen shots of the steering wheel, some optional carbon racing seats and, most recently, a neat 3D-printed emblem for the six-speed manual transmission's shift knob.

Despite the badass name, which has roots in the 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 that Cadillac rolled out for a hilariously short period of time in a single car (CT6-V Blackwing), these two new sedans won't actually carry that fire-breather of an eight-pot. Now, the name represents the pinnacle of Cadillac's V performance division, with regular CTX-V variants slotting beneath them. As for what will live under the hood, well, we're not quite sure, but rumor has it that the two cars will use carryover engines from the CTS-V and ATS-V. Don't fret, though, because even though it might rely on legacy parts, those parts may have the oomph to shove the CT5-V Blackwing north of 200 mph.