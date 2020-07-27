Cadillac trademarks Symboliq, possibly for new EV

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Cadillac is planning to launch a number of electric vehicles in the coming years, starting with the Lyriq SUV. Following that, Cadillac says it'll give us the Celestiq -- a four-door flagship sedan. But that's not all, if a patent filing uncovered by Cadillac Society is any indication. Cadillac may have another EV in store, and it'll likely be called, uh, Symboliq.

Trademark applications for both Symboliq and Cadillac Symboliq were filed with the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, Cadillac Society reported July 24. Both fall under the "motorized land vehicles, namely automobiles" category.

The name Symboliq definitely follows in the weird footsteps of Lyriq and Celestiq as ending-in-Q names that we never type correctly on the first try. Since the other two apply to future electric cars, we can only assume the Symboliq will be an EV, as well.

Then again, at this point, we've given up on trying to understand Cadillac's naming conventions. In recent years, the company went to a CT- and XT-based structure for its sedans and SUVs -- except the Escalade, which is exempt. Then it applied weird numerical designations to each model based on its engine's torque output... in Newton-meters... rounded up to the nearest 50. So in a way it's nice to see Cadillac -- or is that Cadillaq? -- going back to words, even if they're oddly spelled.

The Cadillac Lyriq EV is scheduled to debut in early August.