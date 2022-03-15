Cadillac to Offer OTA Super Cruise Updates for 21 Models, for a Price

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

We like GM's Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system. It does a decent job of monitoring driver attention and can be operated hands-free -- with supervision -- with relative confidence. The system debuted on Cadillac models several years ago, and now, Cadillac announced Tuesday, it's about to get some more functionality.



Well, at least on 2021 models. See, Cadillac will be rolling out over-the-air updates for 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade models that will add automatic lane-change functionality to vehicles with Super Cruise hardware and an active Super Cruise plan. Further, Escalades with both of those will also get Super Cruise's cool trailering feature, which we tried last summer.



There's a catch, though, and it's that GM will be charging for these upgrades. It's not clear yet how much owners can expect to pay and Cadillac couldn't offer specifics, but it feels like kind of a jerk move, particularly since an active Super Cruise subscription is required to enable them anyway.



Cadillac will make the upgrades available this summer.