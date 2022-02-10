Cadillac teases its angry-sounding Project GTP race car

As you probably already know, Cadillac has a fairly serious racing pedigree, which it has cemented over the past few decades. Whether it's endurance racing prototypes or GT car racing with the CTS-V, Cadillac has been kicking ass in the upper echelons of motorsport, and now, according to an announcement made by the company on Wednesday, it's back at it with a new prototype.

The Project GTP racer will compete in the IMSA GTP class and make its racing debut alongside Porsche's new as-yet-unnamed technological terror for the 2023 running of the Daytona 24. As is required for the class the car will be a hybrid, with its internal combustion bits developed by Caddy and its chassis and hybrid components developed by engineering firm Dallara.

We don't know a great deal about it and likely won't until it gets an official debut this summer, but thanks to a teaser video posted by Cadillac, we do know that Project GTP looks and sounds just about as angry as anyone could hope for.

Now, if we were in the wild-ass speculation business, we'd hazard a guess that Project GTP will -- in classic GM racecar fashion -- be powered by some particularly potent pushrod-actuated V8, and the sound clip seems to bear that out. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.