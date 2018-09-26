Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac will move its headquarters back to Michigan, reversing a relocation to New York City that occurred some four years ago. This will once again put Cadillac's operations in the same area as the rest of General Motors' brands.

"Cadillac's move to Michigan will further support one of the most aggressive ongoing product expansions in the brand's history, with the introduction of a new vehicle every six months through 2020," the company confirmed Wednesday in a statement. "The move will place the Cadillac brand team closer to those responsible for the new Cadillacs, including design, engineering, purchasing and manufacturing, ensuring full integration of Cadillac's global growth strategy."

Cadillac's new headquarters will be located in Warren, Michigan, near General Motors' technical center, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

"We've got to think about how we take inefficiencies out of the communication process between the Cadillac team and the GM partners," Cadillac boss Steve Carlisle told The Wall Street Journal.

Cadillac first moved to New York's SoHo neighborhood in 2014, under the direction of former boss Johan de Nysschen. At the time, the intent was to give Cadillac a bit more autonomy from its GM overlords, and better establish a presence in an area known for its trendy, luxurious culture.

The New York location won't just up and disappear, however. The company's statement confirms "Cadillac will maintain a brand presence in New York City." The Cadillac House, which serves as "an experiential brand center which serves as a public space for events, concerts and collaborative partnerships," will remain intact "until longer term brand plans are in place."