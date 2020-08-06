Cadillac Lyriq reveal: How to watch the live debut

Cadillac

The Cadillac Lyriq all-electric crossover is set to debut at 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Just follow this link to watch the live unveiling.

This new nameplate's grand reveal was scheduled for early April, but a certain global health emergency put the brakes on that plan. Regardless, the Lyriq promises to usher in a new era at GM.

In an effort to transform nearly all of its product portfolio, the Detroit-based automaker is pushing ahead with an aggressive electrification strategy. GM developed a new EV architecture, complete with an advanced battery design, which will underpin a broad range of vehicles. The Cadillac Lyriq will spearhead this push.

Well ahead of this official livestream, GM has released several teaser photos of the Lyriq. For the most part, we know the vehicle's general proportions and what its front end will look like, but the devil is always in the details. What's going on inside? Will any groundbreaking new features be offered? How much driving range will it come with? These questions and more should be answered in the video, so make sure to check it out.