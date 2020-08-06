Cadillac Lyriq reveal: How to watch the live debut

Cadillac

The Cadillac Lyriq all-electric crossover SUV is set to debut at 4:00 pm PT/7:00 pm ET today, and you can watch it right here, because we're livestreaming the reveal on our YouTube Channel. Bookmark this post so you can remember to watch the reveal using the embedded player below.

This new nameplate's grand reveal was scheduled for early April, but a certain global health emergency put the brakes on that plan. Regardless, the Lyriq promises to usher in a new era at General Motors.

In an effort to transform nearly all of its product portfolio, the Detroit-based automaker is pushing ahead with an aggressive electrification strategy. GM developed a new EV architecture, complete with an advanced battery design, which will underpin a broad range of vehicles. The Cadillac Lyriq will spearhead this push.

Well ahead of this official livestream, GM has released several teaser photos of the Lyriq. For the most part, we know the SUV's general proportions and what its front end will look like, but the devil is always in the details. What's going on inside? Will any groundbreaking new features be offered? How much driving range will it come with? These questions and more will hopefully be answered during the reveal, so make sure to check it out.