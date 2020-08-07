Cadillac Lyriq pricing to start under $75,000

Enlarge Image Cadillac

On Thursday, Cadillac debuted its long-awaited Lyriq SUV, an all-electric crossover that isn't just a new model, it's the cornerstone of the brand's future technology play. While the new crossover promises impressive battery, chassis, automation and connectivity features, one thing it can't promise is to be is in dealers soon: The model isn't due until late 2022. Understandably, a lot remains in flux for a vehicle that's so far from consumers' hands, but at least now we have a better idea of pricing. According to WardsAuto, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will start under $75,000. The auto industry publication learned that figure from Cadillac President Steve Carlisle during a briefing, and on Friday, that figure was confirmed to Roadshow by brand spokeswoman Katie Minter.

That sub-$75,000 ballpark MSRP suggests that the Lyriq will compete more readily with Tesla's Model X than with its newer, lower-cost Model Y SUV, along with other luxury-brand e-SUVs like the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace. Today's Tesla Model X Long Range Plus, the entry-level trim, delivers 351 miles of range and a 0-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds in exchange for $79,990 plus a $1,200 delivery fee. As such, the Cadillac Lyriq's pricing could make it somewhat cheaper than the X, although at present the range of this forthcoming model is only quoted as "at least 300 miles."

There are some additional caveats to bear in mind. Firstly, it's worth noting that Tesla's model pricing and performance attributes vacillate on an almost seasonal basis, so it's difficult to guess where Model X pricing will be when the Cadillac hits the market (if indeed Tesla is still selling the same vehicle at all). Additionally, the aforementioned Model X's performance figures are realized with standard all-wheel drive, and WardsAuto says Cadillac officials believe that AWD on the Lyriq could shave off 20 to 30 miles of range. With over two years between now and when GM says it will deliver this new Cadillac, it's impossible to know how the Lyriq's numbers will line up against the competition, from Tesla or otherwise.

As it stands, Cadillac's promising-looking new entry is only around "80%" finalized, according to Minter, with further pricing and vehicle specifics likely to trickle out next year. Production is reportedly slated to begin first in China, with US assembly coming online soon thereafter.

The takeaway? Just as your mileage may vary, so, too, may the Lyriq EV's eventual performance and pricing figures.