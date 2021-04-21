Cadillac Lyriq vs. E-Tron, Mach-E and Model Y: Electric SUVs compared

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac is finally ready to enter the electric SUV game. Following in the still-fresh footsteps of automakers both near and far, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq looks poised to hit the ground running in the first half of 2022, offering some seriously stylish concept-car-adjacent looks inside and out. It's promising to be pretty darn efficient, to boot, with General Motors' Ultium battery pack promising a manufacturer-estimated 300 miles of range. Sounds like a pretty solid package, right?

Well, nobody stands alone, especially in this burgeoning segment that's only gaining momentum as time inexorably marches onward. Already, this luxury electric crossover will have a solid little chunk of competition from the Audi E-Tron, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y when it arrives in dealers. Let's dive a little deeper into the nitty-gritty specs and see how these four stack up on paper.

Exterior dimensions

The Cadillac Lyriq is quite the big boy. In a few ways -- in fact, were it not for a patently insane price delta, I could almost compare the Lyriq to Tesla's larger Model X. The Lyriq dwarfs the E-Tron, Mach-E and Model Y when it comes to overall length, width and wheelbase. That last figure is especially interesting, as the Lyriq promises a whopping 121.8 inches of space between the wheels -- in excess of four inches beyond what Ford's Mach-E can muster.

Yet, at the same time, the Lyriq (this name will never get easier to type) is actually the same height as the Model Y, coming in about an inch-and-a-half underneath the E-Tron, although the sleek Mach-E remains the shortest of the bunch. Curb weights are pretty close, too, with the Lyriq's 5,610-pound chonk being the second heaviest of this bunch, beating the E-Tron but piling on the pounds over the Tesla and Ford.

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Curb weight (lbs) Audi E-Tron 193.0 76.3 65.5 115.1 5,754 Cadillac Lyriq 196.7 77.8 63.9 121.8 5,610 Ford Mustang Mach-E 186.0 74.0 63.0 117.0 4,394 - 4,890 Tesla Model Y 187.0 75.6 63.9 113.8 4,416

Interior dimensions



Remember how I said the Lyriq was relatively larger than this competitive set? Well, the playing field is back to even once the doors open. Despite its swollen footprint, the numbers are pretty similar as far as interior dimensions are concerned. The Lyriq is low on headroom, although it's unclear if the pittance of data GM has delivered so far includes a sunroof or not (all the other models here do). The Caddy is about even with the rest in legroom, but it wins out by a few hairs in both shoulder room and hip room. Suffice it to say, if you've been in any of these other EVs, you should have a good idea of the Lyriq's interior space once it lands at dealerships.

When it comes to cargo space, the only figure all four automakers have released independent of each other is trunk capacity with the second row folded down. In fact, Tesla doesn't offer any other measurement. That said, the Lyriq and Mach-E offer about the same space behind the first row, with Tesla leading and Audi bringing up the rear. I'd compare frunk sizes, but guess what? The Lyriq doesn't have one. Why? Good question! Cadillac isn't saying yet.

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS Model Headroom (F/R, in.) Legroom (F/R, in.) Shoulder Room (F/R, in.) Hip Room (F/R, in.) Rear cargo space (cu. ft., behind first row) Audi E-Tron 39.8 / 38.6 40.8 / 39.1 58.6 / 57.2 N/A 57.0 Cadillac Lyriq 38.6 / 37.7 41.4 / 39.6 58.9 / 58.6 56.5 / 54.0 60.8 Ford Mustang Mach-E 40.4 / 39.3 43.3 / 38.1 57.6 / 55.9 55.4 / 53.2 59.7 Tesla Model Y (5-pass.) 41.0 / 39.4 41.8 / 40.5 56.4 / 54.0 53.8 / 50.6 68.0

Powertrain



All four vehicles utilize lithium-ion batteries in their floors, but everything beyond that is different. At 100 kW, the Lyriq's battery capacity is the largest, but that curb weight comes home to roost in the Cadillac's estimated mileage, which GM figures is roundabout 300 miles. Tesla, on the other hands, does more with less, its 75-kWh battery pack enabling a range of 326 miles in the Long Range variant -- being 1,200 pounds lighter has its benefits. I included both the Standard Range and Extended Range variants of the Mach-E to show its variation and how it can tailor to many different buyers, as each battery can be paired to either rear- or all-wheel drive (plus, a more-powerful GT variant will arrive in dealers before the Caddy).

For now, it appears the Lyriq is rear-drive only.

POWERTRAIN Model Battery size (kWh) Max range (mi, US est.) Number of electric motors Motor locations Audi E-Tron 95.0 222 2 Front, rear axles Cadillac Lyriq 100.0 300 (mfr. est.) 1 Rear axle Ford Mustang Mach-E (SR) 75.7 211 - 230 1 - 2 Front, rear axles Ford Mustang Mach-E (ER) 98.8 270 - 300 1 - 2 Front, rear axles Tesla Model Y (LR) 75.0 326 2 Front, rear axles

Performance



All that juice is only good if it gets put to use effectively. We've already talked about range, so now, it's time for the fun stuff. The Lyriq's sole electric motor puts out a net 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, which lags behind the figures of the other four vehicles. While acceleration figures are still unknown, given the Lyriq's output and curb weight, it's not unreasonable to assume this vehicle will take a fair bit longer to reach 60 mph than the Audi or Ford (5.5 seconds). In the here and now, Tesla, of course, remains off in its own galaxy, producing sub-5-second figures in non-Performance trim -- Ford will shortly offer a more-powerful Mach-E GT variant that promises 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

All of this is to say, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if GM comes out with more powerful Lyriq variants in short order -- all-wheel-drive models among them. In fact, it'd be a real shock if they didn't announce something before the Lyriq arrives in dealers in the first half of 2022.

When it comes to slipping through the air, both the E-Tron and Mach-E have a commendable drag coefficient of 0.30, but Tesla beats 'em both with a 0.23. Just like GM's reason for the lack of a frunk, the Lyriq's drag coefficient remains a mystery as of this writing.

PERFORMANCE Model Power (hp) Torque (lb-ft) Acceleration, 0-60 mph (sec.) Top speed (mph) Drag coefficient Audi E-Tron 355 (402 overboost) 414 (490 overboost) 5.5 124 0.30 Cadillac Lyriq 340 325 TBA TBA TBA Ford Mustang Mach-E (ER AWD) 346 428 5.5 114 0.30 Tesla Model Y (LR) 384 376 4.8 135 0.23

Price

The Mustang Mach-E is the most affordable vehicle of the four, with a lineup starting price of $43,995 including destination. Due to the convoluted nature of "off-menu" ordering and other hoops that can befuddle the average car buyer jumping through them, I chose to set the Model Y's base price as the one advertised on its website, $51,690 including destination. The Lyriq slides in above the Tesla at $59,990, with the Audi predictably at the top of Price Mountain at $66,995 to start.

Of course, these figures are before options, taxes, and crucially, discounts and incentives -- including potentially substantial federal, state and local credits for qualifying vehicles.