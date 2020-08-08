2023 Cadillac Lyriq revealed, 2020 Audi A6 Allroad tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Cadillac

The first week of August has officially come and gone, and the past week at Roadshow brought some big reveals, important reviews and more. From Cadillac's new all-electric Lyriq to road tests of the Mercedes-AMG GT C sports coupe, there's something for everyone this week.

Here's a look back at the big stories from Aug. 2-8.

Top reviews

Audi's reborn A6 Allroad isn't quite the off-road champ it used to be, but what it lacks in go-anywhere ability, it more than makes up for with a fancy cabin, great in-car tech and a serene highway ride quality.

The Porsche 911 might get all the attention as far as two-door luxury sport coupes are concerned, but we think that, in a lot of ways, the Mercedes-AMG GT is better. This midlevel GT C model has tremendous style and packs a wallop of power, and we're smitten.

We've had our long-term 2020 Subaru Outback for a few months now, so it's time to head out into the wilderness and explore some of the rugged charm of this trusty wagon.

Top news

Top videos

Our Carfection crew takes a closer look at Gordon Murray's T50 to see if it's really a true successor to the McLaren F1.

The Polestar 2 is the brand's first fully electric offering, and a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3. We take it for a quick spin in the UK.