Cadillac Escalade V teased with a roaring V8 engine

Cadillac

23 years after first debuting the Escalade, Cadillac is finally coming out with a performance version of its full-size luxury SUV. On Thursday the brand released a short teaser video showing the headlights of the CT4-V and CT5-V models alongside the new Escalade V paired with the soundtrack of a roaring V8 engine. How do we know for sure it's an Escalade V? The Cadillac Twitter account said so in a reply, calling it the "Escalade V-Series."

While the CT4 and CT5 are available in two different forms of V-Series, the Escalade will likely come in just one flavor. Judging by the teaser video and spy shots we've seen, the Escalade V will use the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as the CT5-V Blackwing. In that sedan the LT4 powertrain makes 668 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque, and it's mated to a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. As the Escalade will definitely not be offered with a manual transmission and also have four-wheel drive, the 10-speed auto is a sure bet.

In addition to the supercharged V8, expect the Escalade V to have sportier looks, different wheel designs, stickier tires, prominent exhaust tips and some unique color options. The interior will probably get more supportive seats, lots of carbon-fiber trim and other tweaks. Both the regular Escalade and the longer Escalade ESV will be available in V-Series form.

Cadillac's press release accompanying the video says "something exciting is coming" on January 21, so we should at the very least get more info and a concrete confirmation of the Escalade V's existence then, with a full reveal to follow in the near future. As for price, with the normal Escalade already starting at nearly $80,000 and topping out at over $100,000, the V-Series could carry a pricetag of close to $150,000.