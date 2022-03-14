Cadillac Escalade V Full Reveal Scheduled for May 11

Enlarge Image Cadillac

If you're reading this story thinking, "Wait, didn't Cadillac already reveal the Escalade V?" Don't worry, friend, you're not wrong. Cadillac showed us the Escalade V back in January, but at the time, the company didn't release any specifications or final details. Those will now be divulged on May 11, Cadillac confirmed Monday.

The big news will obviously be the performance specs, as the Escalade V is sure to be a monster. We're expecting this SUV to use the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, which makes 668 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque in that application. A 10-speed automatic transmission will be on hand, as will all-wheel drive.

You can bet the Escalade V will use a retuned version of Cadillac's sophisticated Magnetic Ride Control adaptive chassis tech, and the SUV's air suspension should carry over, too. Larger brakes should be positioned behind big, 22-inch wheels, and we bet the exhaust sound will be pretty freakin' cool.

Considering the standard Escalade's price already crests the six-figure mark, we expect the V to come in around $120,000. Stay tuned for all the details in just a couple of months.