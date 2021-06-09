Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon shed fuel-saving tech amid chip shortage

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The semiconductor chip shortage strikes again. General Motors won't build its full-size SUVs with stop-start technology, which helps saves fuel while motoring along. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe each lose out on the equipment with too few chips. The larger Escalade ESV, Yukon XL and Chevy Suburban are also included.

GM Authority first reported the news Monday, and a GM spokesperson confirmed the changes to each vehicle. The Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups will also skip on stop start systems to help keep production lines humming and dealers more adequately stocked amid the chip shortage.

"GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including our highly profitable full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," the spokesperson said. "However, the semiconductor situation continues to remain fluid globally."

This past March, GM also confirmed with Roadshow it would not build some Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups with its Dynamic Fuel Management technology as well. DFM is another fuel-saving tech that shuts down various cylinders on the automaker's V8 engines.

The move to leave out stop-start systems affects all of the SUVs and pickups equipped with a 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8, and the production change officially began on June 7. Those who do take one of the vehicles home sans stop-start will not be able to have it added later on. Keep that in mind if you really want it. GM will also adjust the affected vehicles' manufacturer suggested retail price to include a $50 credit on the sale price.