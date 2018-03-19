Cadillac set to put super-sexy Escala concept into production in 2021

Let's jump in the wayback machine and head all the way back to 2016 when Cadillac introduced its Escala concept at Pebble Beach. The Escala was Cadillac's take on a flagship sedan that would exist above the CT6. It was gorgeous, sleek and powered by a 4.2-liter turbocharged V8. Well, according to Autoline, Cadillac has decided to put it into production, and that's a good thing.

The Escala, despite confusing the hell out of search engines, would fill an important niche for Cadillac which has been without a real halo car for some time. The CT6 and the CTS are both very nice cars, but they lack a certain je ne sais quoi that would put them on the level of products from Mercedes or BMW. Ideally, the Escala (or possibly CT8) would possess those qualities.

The concept was a long, sleek and muscular four-door coupe (think Audi A7) with things like a Hofmeister kink, no B-pillars and OLED lighting. The interior made use of our favorite new-old thing, luxury fabrics alongside some gorgeous wood and lots of screens. It was elegant and different and still distinctly a Cadillac in the best possible ways despite lacking some of the visual drama of previous concepts like the Elmiraj from 2013.

The Escala would be built on the CT6 platform, most likely at GM's Hamtramck plant alongside the Chevrolet Volt, Impala and Buick LaCrosse. Pricing would, in theory, start near the $100,000 mark, considering that a loaded CT6 just squeaks past $90,000. It will be awhile before we find out, though; according to Auto Forecast Solutions the Escala won't go into production until December 2021.