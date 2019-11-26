Cadillac CT5-V rings in under $50,000 -- and it makes more power than stated

Cadillac is embarking on a different journey with its latest sedans. Instead of making the coveted V badge the creme de la creme of it all, the CTS-replacing CT5-V has been limited in terms of performance to make it a bit less intimidating. That'll hopefully make it more appealing while a "true" CTS-V replacement waits in the wings.
For those wanting to park one of the latest V-badged Cadillac cars in their garage, the CT5-V will also come at a major discount compared with the previous CTS-V sedan. The brand on Tuesday said the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V will cost $48,690 after a $995 destination charge. Opt for all-wheel drive over standard rear-wheel drive and things are still rather affordable with a $51,290 price tag.
For some comparison, the departed CTS-V started with a far higher price of $86,995. Of course, as I mentioned, there's hardly the same amount of performance per dollar. The last CTS-V stormed into the world with 640 horsepower, courtesy of a Corvette Z06-borrowed 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
The new V on the block cops a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine this time, though it makes a little more power than once thought. At its debut, Cadillac said this sport sedan would make 355 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque. In updated, SAE-certified figures, the brand said the car will actually ship with 360 hp and 405 pound-feet of torque. Modest increases, for sure.
If you're in camp "that's not a V car," you'll have to wait until Cadillac is ready to show off the high-performance version of the CT5. Do expect a burly V8 engine in that one.
As for the rest of the CT5 lineup, the brand shared the Premium Luxury trim, which rocks an identical, detuned version of the twin-turbo V6, and will start at $45,190. AWD is still an extra-cost option and brings the cost to $48,280. Knowing the 2.0-liter turbo-four prices, that makes the twin-turbo V6 a $3,500 upgrade for the Premium Luxury trim, which starts at $41,690.
At the bottom of the hierarchy, Cadillac already said a base CT5 Luxury will cost buyers $37,890. The brand is pretty confident in the pricing and positioning, since this new CT5 straddles new sedan segments. It's not quite as big as a BMW 5 Series, but offers far more room than a BMW 3 Series. Yet, it's priced like the smaller 3 Series.
The CT5 will start shipping to dealers in mid-2020, and the smaller CT4 sedan will join it.
Discuss: Cadillac CT5-V rings in under $50,000 -- and it makes more power than stated
