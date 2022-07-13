Cadillac Celestiq Teases Wild Style Inside and Out Before July 22 Debut

Cadillac is going all-out with the upcoming Celestiq show car, which will preview a range-topping flagship EV sedan. We've seen glimpses of details from the interior and exterior, and now, we're getting a much better idea of what to expect -- and when.

Cadillac on Wednesday published four more teasers for the Celestiq show car, as well as a debut date. We now know that the automaker will give us the full lowdown on this upcoming EV on July 22 at 9 a.m. ET. But until then, there's plenty to unpack from the four new images Cadillac has given us.

The first exterior teaser doesn't show much beyond what we've already seen. A close-up of the front blip previews a long, low hood that ends at a face similar to what we've witnessed on the production Lyriq SUV, complete with the light-up "mustache" that replaces the grille. What's new is the rear-end picture, which gives us our best look yet at the vehicle's overall styling. Adopting some of the Lyriq's visual cues to a sedan form is… pretty wild, as it turns out. There's a whole lot of light, a whole lot of glass and what appears to be a good amount of rear overhang -- although, as the roof line tapers down gradually, the Celestiq should cut through the air pretty efficiently.

The interior looks seriously ornate. A shot through the rear door shows off some impressive ambient lighting on the door panels, but it's the shot from the trunk that gives away a lot of information. There are displays between the individual seats in both rows, but the back row also gets a set of entertainment screens embedded into the front-row seatbacks. The entire dashboard looks like it's one big screen, as well. Extensive use of red leather really sets the vibe.

It's unclear just how much of the Celestiq show car will make it to production, but considering the real-deal Celestiq is meant to exemplify everything Cadillac wants to do as it moves into EVs, I wouldn't be surprised if most of this stuff ends up in consumers' hands. GM is investing $81 million to hand-build the car in Michigan, so the final product should end up being pretty darn special.